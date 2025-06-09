Fiji FA to review Rewa–Labasa clash, condemns abuse of officials

[Photo: FIJI FA/ FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed it will carry out a full review of the recent Extra Premier League clash between Rewa FC and Labasa FC following concerns surrounding the match.

In a statement, Fiji FA reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the integrity of the game, stating that all matches must be conducted and reviewed in line with established rules and procedures.

The association’s Referees Committee will now undertake a comprehensive assessment of the match, which will include the performance of match officials as well as the conduct of both teams.

The review aims to ensure full compliance with the Laws of the Game.

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Fiji FA says appropriate action will be taken if any breaches are identified once the process is completed.

At the same time, the association has strongly condemned abusive and threatening comments directed at match officials, particularly on social media, describing such behaviour as unacceptable and harmful to the integrity of football.

It warns that any cases involving abusive language or threats of violence will be referred to the relevant authorities.

Fiji FA is now urging all stakeholders to respect the process and allow the review to be completed without interference.

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