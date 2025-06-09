Racial division is still holding back Fiji’s development

[Photo: RIYA MALA]

Racial division continues to pose a serious threat to economic growth and national progress, with leaders warning that its impacts go far beyond social tensions.

Speaking on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2026, Dialogue Fiji Executive Director Nilesh Lal stressed that the cost of division is deeply structural, affecting not only relationships within communities but also the country’s overall development.

Lal says Fiji’s history of political upheaval and racial tension continues to shape how institutions function and how trust is built or broken across society.

He warns that division weakens investor confidence, disrupts social stability, and contributes to increasing migration.

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“And in a developing state like ours, the costs of racial division are not just social. They are economic. They are political. They are deeply structural. Division weakens investor confidence. It disrupts social stability. It fuels migration. It drains talent. It slows down development. Quite simply, a divided society cannot fully realise its potential.”

Lal adds that racial division is a global issue that can lead to conflict and instability, and stressed that the focus must shift to responsibility, as racism weakens trust and fairness.

He says that amid these challenges, there are growing efforts to address division and promote unity.

Lal adds that the establishment of the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission has been highlighted as a significant step toward healing and rebuilding trust.

He stressed that efforts toward reconciliation must go beyond policy statements and be reflected in real actions, institutional behavior, and everyday governance.

As Fiji continues its path toward development, he urged both leaders and citizens to actively engage in fostering unity.

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