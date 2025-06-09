Finance Minister pushes for investment in Australia

[Photo: FILE]

We don’t just want you to see a sunset, we want you to see a return on investment.

This was highlighted by Finance, Commerce and Business Development Minister Esrom Immanuel while speaking to potential investors at the Fiji-Australia business mission in Melbourne.

He described Fiji as a prime investment destination especially with country’s status as the economic hub for the region.

Immanuel told Australian investors that Fiji is more than a tourism hotspot, it also guaranteed strong return on investment opportunities.

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The forum brought together Fiji’s official delegation, private sector representatives, and Australian businesses to explore new trade and investment opportunities.

Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia Ajay Bhai Amrit added to the statement highlighting the strength of Fiji–Australia relations and reaffirming that Fiji is open for business.

Key discussions focused on sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, and outsourcing, while also addressing practical areas including land leasing and regulatory processes.

The forum also engaged the Fijian diaspora, recognising their role in strengthening economic ties. The mission held meetings with potential distributors, aiming to expand export opportunities within the two countries.

In a statement, government’s investment arm Investment Fiji stressed that the forum aims to promote Fiji’s investment opportunities and incentives by showcasing local Fijian products and secure new market access for our businesses.

The delegation is expected to continue discussions at upcoming forums in Adelaide and Cairns.

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