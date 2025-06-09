Digital ID to transform Fiji fast

[Photo: TELECOM FIJI]

The National ID system is under development, co-led by the Ministry of Policing and Communications and the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

This, according to the Ministry of Policing Strategic Plan 2025–2030.

Draft legislation is being vetted by the Solicitor-General’s Office, with public consultations planned, and the Bill is expected to be introduced in Parliament next month.

The Ministry stated that the National ID would underpin secure digital services, e-commerce, fintech, and innovation across the country.

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Over the next four years, legislation, smart infrastructure, digital services and secure data platforms will be rolled out to ensure an inclusive and trusted system.

Digitalisation is central to Fiji’s growth, governance and security.

The Ministry will invest in smart infrastructure, artificial intelligence, telecommunications and enabling legislation.

It will also strengthen cybersecurity, data governance and digital identity frameworks.

Rural, maritime and remote communities will be connected through solutions like solar-powered satellite internet, including Starlink.

Training and upskilling will ensure a tech-enabled workforce capable of supporting productivity, innovation and cyber resilience.

The Ministry said these initiatives would advance Fiji’s digital transformation in a secure, inclusive and economically empowering way.

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