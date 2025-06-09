Eid brings families together across Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

Across Fiji, families and friends are gathering at homes to celebrate Eid, marking the end of a month of fasting and worship.

Many households have been preparing for the occasion for several days, arranging their homes to welcome guests with a variety of traditional foods and sweets.

Gazala Akbar shared that visiting a friend’s home for Eid, where sweets and meals were carefully prepared, showed how families come together after fasting to celebrate with love, faith, and community.

Eid celebrations are about more than food; they are about togetherness. Visiting friends and family, sharing meals, and exchanging warm wishes strengthen bonds and foster harmony.

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“Eid is a time to get together with family and friends to celebrate together with our neighbours, and we are a multiracial country, so it’s nice to have all our friends and families over, and it becomes quite enjoyable when the cultures meet, and we can celebrate, and they can see what we do in our celebrations.”

She also emphasised that Eid celebrates equality, unity, and togetherness, with families sharing joy, prayers, and love across communities.

National Quran Coordinator Mufti Mohammed Zarid says that Eid is a time of joy, and giving to the poor before prayers ensures that everyone can celebrate happily.

“Today, we have more than 700 followers came to the Mosque. It is because of Allah’s fasting. There is unity among Muslims. There are people from different backgrounds, people from different cultures, and people from different countries.”

Eid in Fiji highlights family, friendship, and community, keeping traditions alive while fostering harmony and connection across the nation.

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