Port demand set to surge as trade and cruise numbers rise

[File Photo]

Trade activity through Lautoka Port is expected to grow significantly in the coming decades, driven by rising cargo volumes, vehicle imports, and a rebound in cruise tourism.

Container throughput currently stands at around 80,000 TEUs and is projected to nearly double to between 160,000 and 190,000 TEUs by 2053, reflecting steady annual growth.

A TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) is a standard measure for shipping containers, based on the size of a 20-foot-long container. It is used to quantify container traffic and port capacity.

Vehicle imports are also expected to increase from about 2,000 units annually, with electric vehicles projected to make up nine to 12 percent of imports by 2030.

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Bulk cargo volumes, including sugar, molasses, fertiliser, LPG, and iron ore, are forecast to rise from approximately 600,000 tonnes to as much as 800,000 tonnes by 2053, while cruise ship calls are expected to grow from around 30 in 2024 to up to 50 annually.

Cruise passenger numbers could also reach 250,000 by 2040, signalling strong recovery and expansion in the tourism sector.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says infrastructure upgrades will play a crucial role in supporting this growth, and the recently launched Lautoka Master Plan provides a roadmap to ensure it is achieved successfully.

“These are not abstract numbers. They represent the livelihoods, jobs, businesses, and economic security of these Fijian people, and they demand that we act, which is exactly what today represents.”

The Prime Minister adds that these projections highlight the urgent need to expand berth capacity, improve container yard space, and upgrade port facilities to ensure efficient and safe operations as demand increases.

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