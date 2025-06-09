Fiji Airways adds hybrid vehicles to boost sustainability

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airways has introduced new BYD Shark 6 vehicles into its ground operations fleet as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the airline’s carbon footprint and environmental impact.

The plug-in hybrid vehicles will be used in airport operations, in a bid to cut fuel consumption and emissions while maintaining efficiency.

They can operate in electric mode for up to 100 kilometres, making them suitable for short, stop-start trips around the airside area.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah says the move reflects the airline’s commitment to sustainable growth and environmental responsibility.

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“As Fiji’s national airline, we recognise the important role we play in protecting our environment for future generations. The introduction of the new electric vehicles is another step forward in our journey to operate more sustainably while continuing to deliver safe, reliable, and world-class service. This is about making practical, meaningful changes to how we operate every day. Introducing more fuel-efficient and lower-emission vehicles into our fleet is one way we can reduce our impact while continuing to support our operational needs.”

The vehicles will also support engineering teams and training activities at the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy.

The airline further says it plans to gradually transition to more hybrid and fully electric vehicles as part of its long-term sustainability goals.

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