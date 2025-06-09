Auvray focused on progress despite Bula wins

[Photo: FILE]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray says his side remains focused on long-term development despite securing two important wins in Round Four of the OFC Pro League.

The victories provide a confidence boost ahead of Round Five in Fiji, where the team will play in front of home fans.

Auvray says while winning is important, the focus remains on improving performances rather than chasing points.

“From our perspective, because we’re really building something long term, it’s always good to win. It validates the work of the players.”

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He adds that the team is not overly focused on standings, but instead on their growth as a unit.

“We are not that hooked on points and results. We’re really looking at what we produce and what we have to do better.”

Despite the positive results, Auvray acknowledges there is still work to be done.

“We’re happy with the emotions from the win, but we’re also conscious that there’s a lot of work ahead.”

Bula FC will now shift focus to hosting the next round of the OFC Pro League in Fiji, where they aim to continue building momentum.

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