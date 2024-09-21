Chaudhry questions conditions on Speight's release

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has raised his concerns over the recent release of 2000 coup leader Ilikini Naitini, commonly known as George Speight.

Chaudhry is questioning whether any conditions have been imposed on Speight to prevent a recurrence of his past actions especially considering Speight’s role in the coup which caused widespread unrest in Fiji.

The former Prime Minister also highlighted the lack of clarity on whether Speight’s release was unconditional or whether any specific conditions were set to mitigate risks.

Chaudhry argued that, given Speight’s criminal record and the severity of the crime of treason, which traditionally carried a mandatory life sentence, his release should have included stringent restrictions.

“I was a victim of course I was physically assaulted, traumatized, humiliated, insulted and all that, that’s fine, it happened. That’s fine, I’m strong enough to take all that and I think I’ve come out strong after all this but what about hundreds of people out there whose homes were raided, whose cattle’s were slaughtered or stolen, these are the stories, what about them.”

Chaudhry is calling on the military and government to address these concerns and ensure that the release of Speight does not lead to similar incidents, stressing the need for clear communication and reassurances to the public.

The political party leader also highlighted the long-term impact of Fiji’s coups, stating that many victims of the 2000 coup as well as earlier coups in 1987 have yet to see justice.

He states that genuine reconciliation cannot take place without addressing these grievances and ensuring accountability.

According to Chaudhry, the coups have disrupted lives, displaced families and impaired Fiji’s economy.

He expressed frustration that, despite decades passing since the coups, the affected communities are still waiting for justice.

Chaudhry linked the aftermath of the coups to Fiji’s current economic struggles, arguing that the progress has been stunted by the political instability they caused.