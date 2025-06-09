Charges against Kamikamica challenged

Former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica [File Photo]

Former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica’s legal representative, Wylie Clarke, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court this morning and raised serious concerns about the validity of the charges laid against his client.

Clarke told the court that the case was fundamentally flawed, both in its legal foundation and in the evidence supporting it.

Kamikamica is facing one count of perjury and one count of providing false information to a public servant.

Wylie Clarke, Manoa Kamikamica’s legal representative

The court was informed that Kamikamica is currently overseas and is expected to appear in person later this week.

The defence also confirmed that they have written to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) requesting that the charges be withdrawn.

Clarke argued that Acting FICAC Commissioner Lavi Rokoika, who filed the charges, lacked the proper legal authority and that the case was initiated outside constitutional and procedural boundaries.

He further submitted that the charges failed to meet required legal standards, citing vague timeframes and insufficient contextual detail in the evidence presented.

Clarke added that the communication relied upon by the prosecution, reportedly including text messages, did not meet the threshold necessary to support the charges.

The defence indicated that if FICAC does not respond to the withdrawal request by tomorrow, they will file an application in the High Court seeking a permanent stay of proceedings.

They argued that the case should not proceed through normal channels, describing the charge sheet and supporting evidence as having “foundational defects.”

The matter has been adjourned to October 24, when Kamikamica is expected to appear in person.

Kamikamica resigned from Cabinet yesterday, stepping down from his role as Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications as well as Deputy Prime Minister.

