CAAF grounds Sunflower Aviation over safety flaws

Following a comprehensive regulatory assessment, the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji has not renewed a domestic airline’s Aircraft Maintenance Organisation Certificate.

CAAF has confirmed that the certificate issued under the Air Navigation Regulations Part 145C expired on November 22nd, and has not been renewed.

CAAF says the decision was made as their assessment identified significant and recurring safety non-compliances by the Operator.

The operator in question is Sunflower Aviation, a subsidiary company of the Joyce Aviation (Fiji) Group.

Joyce Aviation Group Director Tim Joyce had yesterday confirmed to FBC News that Sunflower Aviation has ceased its operation following directives from CAAF.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a statement, says the safety of Fiji’s travelling public remains its highest priority and cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

It says aviation is fundamental to Fiji’s connectivity, the resilience of our tourism industry, and the confidence of the many students and families who invest in aviation training.

The Ministry acknowledges that the non-renewal of this certificate will have flow-on effects for maintenance activities, training programmes, and associated operations.

It says these impacts are recognised.

However, the Ministry says no operational or commercial consideration can override the requirement to meet safety standards set out in Fiji’s aviation laws.

It says CAAF’s determination has been made independently, in strict accordance with its statutory mandate, and reflects its obligation to act on

evidence, uphold the law, and ensure the protection of passengers, pilot trainees, and the wider public.

The Ministry says ensuring full compliance is central to sustaining public trust and maintaining Fiji’s reputation as a safe and reliable aviation environment.

CAAF has confirmed that it remains open to receiving a comprehensive, verifiable corrective action plan from the organisation concerned.

It says any future consideration of a licence will depend entirely on whether all identified deficiencies are fully resolved, independently validated, and demonstrated to comply with the regulatory framework.

The Ministry says it respects the legal independence of the aviation regulator and will not intervene in operational safety decisions that are grounded in established regulatory processes.

The Ministry will continue to work closely with CAAF and relevant stakeholders to support appropriate interim arrangements that prioritise safety while minimising disruption where practicable.

The Ministry says this decision is firmly grounded in the interests of public safety, and it will proceed on that basis.

