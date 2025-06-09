98.5 percent of Fijians at risk of NCDs

A staggering 98.5 percent of adults aged 18 to 69 in Fiji have at least one risk factor for non-communicable diseases, and nearly half have three or more.

This was highlighted in the findings from the 2025 STEPS Survey.

The figures have prompted the Ministry of Health to ramp up screening, early detection, and long-term management nationwide.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the report, NCDs are driven not only by individual behaviour but also by food systems, urban design, marketing practices, and economic policies, placing growing pressure on the health system.

It states that investing less than one US dollar per person each year in proven prevention measures could significantly reduce deaths and long-term healthcare costs.

In response, the Ministry of Health plans to strengthen primary health care, improve referral systems, expand early detection programmes, and promote healthier lifestyles through community-based nutrition, physical activity, and behaviour-change initiatives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.