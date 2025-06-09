Oprah Winfrey admits she doesn't miss her daytime talk show

[Source: Entertainment Weekly/ Oprah Winfrey]

“I still hold in reverence all the opportunities we had to reach into people’s lives,” Winfrey shared.

Oprah Winfrey delivered so many iconic moments in the 25 years her eponymous talk show was on the air — but the media mogul admits that she doesn’t miss it.

Speaking with Kelly Ripa on the most recent episode of the Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast, Winfrey clarified that while she doesn’t “miss the show” itself, she does miss the “connection to the audience” that she successfully created over the years.

“I miss the everyday conversation,” she shared. “I miss the conversations afterwards.”

Winfrey noted, though, that “as much as I loved the audience, I’m telling you, the nature of what we were doing every day became just so hard.”

Winfrey said that diving into serious topics that her audience was dealing with — such as fighting cancer, going through a divorce, or otherwise experiencing a “major dysfunction” — became increasingly difficult.

What’s more, her producers would get “overwhelmed” if their efforts did not result in Emmy wins, so she eventually stopped submitting herself for nominations so that they could focus on “doing the best work possible.”

She continued, “I still hold in reverence all the opportunities we had to reach into people’s lives and be there for them in ways that mattered.”

Among other things, the talk show legend was known for her generous gifts and giveaways to her studio audience.

She discussed the stress of trying to outdo herself as the show went on, recalling one producer’s pie-in-the-sky idea to launch her audience into space.

“It is time to bring it down,” Winfrey remembered thinking after a space trip was pitched.

