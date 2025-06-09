Meadow Walker remembers father Paul 12 years after his death

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Paul Walker’s daughter is paying tribute to her beloved dad.

On Sunday, 12 years to the day after the car accident that claimed the Fast & Furious franchise star’s life, the model and philanthropist shared a series of images accompanied by a touching caption on her Instagram to commemorate his life.

“12 years without you… I love you forever,” Meadow wrote, over a series of three pictures depicting Paul kneeling before a toddler-aged Meadow, who sits on a counter looking at her dad with a smile. In the pictures, Paul holds a plate with up to his daughter containing a dessert festooned with candles, which she considers before giving her dad a peck on the lips.

Walker’s sudden and tragic passing rocked Hollywood in 2013.

The actor was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle when the driver, racing pro Roger Rodas, lost control of Walker’s Porsche Carrera GT and struck a concrete lamp post in Santa Clarita, Calif. The car caught fire upon impact, and both men were pronounced dead when authorities arrived on the scene.

Paul had Meadow Rain Walker 15 years before with childhood sweetheart Rebecca Soteros. Though Walker and Soteros never married, the pair co-parented Meadow until the actor’s untimely death.

“Every day I pick her up from school, and we go out on a longboard,” Walker told PEOPLE in 2006. “She’s the best partner I’ve ever had.”

Meadow has paid tribute to her late father on the anniversary of his death in the past, taking the occasion in 2021 to fundraise for various charities that held a special place in Paul’s heart during his lifetime, including Toys for Tots.

“To honor my dad’s legacy, we hope you’ll join us to Do Good,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “From building schools, to advocating for ocean conservancy, to our annual scholarship, affecting positive change is at the heart of everything we do. We love and appreciate you.”

Meadow’s call to give back was not a one-off, either. Through the Paul Walker Foundation that Meadow established 2015, she has helped keep his giving spirit alive by supporting initiatives benefitting wildlife conservation and ocean protection, and awarding an annual scholarship benefitting a student aspiring to dedicate their lives to such disciplines.

