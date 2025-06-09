Former TV Superman to join US immigration enforcement

Dean Cain. [Photo: AP Photo]

Dean Cain, the actor best known for portraying Superman on a 1990s television show, wants to join the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

In an interview with Fox News, Cain said he’d already spoken to the agency responsible for carrying out President Donald Trump’s mass deportations agenda.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s spokesperson, said on Thursday Cain would be sworn in as an “honorary ICE Officer” in the coming month.

Article continues after advertisement

It was not immediately clear what his duties as an honorary officer would entail. The 59-year-old Cain told Fox News he was already a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer.

Earlier this week, Cain posted a video to his social media accounts encouraging others to join the agency.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday that it is removing age limits for new hires at the agency responsible for immigration enforcement, as it aims to expand hiring after a massive infusion of cash from Congress.

Cain has in the past decade been outspoken in his conservative viewpoints and endorsed Trump in three elections. A representative for Cain did not respond to request for comment on Thursday.

McLaughlin referenced Cain’s titular role in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which ran from 1993 to 1997, in her statement, saying in her statement that “Superman is encouraging Americans to become real-life superheroes”.

Warner Bros, which released a new Superman film in July, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The film, which has made more than $US550 million ($A850 million) and stars David Corenswet, became a hot-button topic with right-wing commentators who criticised the movie as “woke” after director James Gunn referred to the character as being like an “immigrant”.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.