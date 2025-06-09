Euphoria reveals notable additions for season 3 cast

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Tickets to Euphoria high school graduation are going to sell out fast.

The acclaimed HBO drama has added another bevy of stars to its season 3 cast. Among the notable new names set to walk the halls of the ennui-addled series are Natasha Lyonne, Eli Roth, YouTube icon Trisha Paytas, True Blood star Sam Trammell, and Till luminary Danielle Deadwyler.

The rest of the new cast announced Friday includes Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, and Rebecca Pidgeon.

Danielle Deadwyler in Euphoria

Despite having only aired 18 episodes across two seasons (spanning three years), Euphoria’s impact has been huge — and its cast is even bigger.

This new crop of talents join the already robust, previously announced returning cast, which includes Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, and of course, series star and two-time Emmy winner Zendaya.

Another sizable group of new castmembers had already been announced since season 2’s 2022 finale. Headlined by Oscar nominee Sharon Stone, NFL GOAT Marshawn Lynch, and Spanish pop superstar Rosalía, that group also includes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, and Asante Blackk.

Friday’s announcement also revealed more returning cast members from the series previous two seasons, including Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner.

The newest crop of Euphoria stars all came as surprises — except for one. Pop culture fixture Trisha Paytas has been hinting for months that she had some exciting new connection to the dark coming-of-age series.

Last week, Paytas, who recently appeared as herself on an episode of the historic 50th season of Saturday Night Live, straight up divulged she’d be appearing in the series.

“Me having one role on Euphoria, [I’m] unstoppable, she joked on an episode of her Just Trish podcast. “Maybe one day I can show my Euphoria self tape. I don’t know if I can. I need to find out the logistics. Maybe once it airs.”

It’s been three years since Euphoria aired its last episode. In the climactic season 2 finale, Sweeney’s Cassie barely survived a public beatdown from her former bestie Maddy (Demie), Fezco (the late Angus Cloud) was arrested after being betrayed by the two-faced Custer (Tyler Chase), and Rue (Zendaya) happily reveals that she stayed sober through the rest of the school year.

