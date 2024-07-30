'Deadpool & Wolverine' opens with $205 million in domestic sales

Displays are seen outside the premiere of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' in New York City, New York, U.S [Source: Reuters]

Marvel’s raunchy and violent “Deadpool & Wolverine” lit up box offices over the weekend with $205 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, the biggest domestic opening of the year, distributor Walt Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab said

The returns set a record for an R-rated film and topped the $154.2 million collected by another Disney film, the animated Pixar movie “Inside Out 2,” when it debuted in June.

The movie opened in international markets on Wednesday and has brought in $233.3 million outside of the U.S. and Canada, Disney said.

It is the second straight hit for Disney, which is rebounding from lacklustre performances in 2023 for movies such as “The Marvels” and “Haunted Mansion.”

The films have helped cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment (AMC.N), opens new tab, Cineworld (CINE.D), opens new tab and Cinemark (CNK.N), opens new tab that are grappling with a thin film slate in 2024. Several major titles were delayed because of strikes last year by Hollywood actors and writers.