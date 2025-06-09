Baahubali: The Epic gets U/A certificate with a 3-hour-44-minute runtime

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The wait is almost over for fans of Indian cinema’s biggest phenomenon Baahubali: The Epic.

The re-edited and remastered version of S.S. Rajamouli’s monumental saga, has officially been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), boasting a massive runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes.

The epic film, which brings together Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into a single cinematic experience, stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar, among others.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharing the news on social media, the makers announced, “#BaahubaliTheEpic is Certified U/A with a 3 hour 44 minutes runtime! Witness The Epic in theatres worldwide from 31st October. #BaahubaliTheEpicOn31stOct.” The post immediately created a wave of excitement among fans eager to revisit the legendary story of Mahishmati on the big screen.

Described as a “single-film version” of the Baahubali saga, Baahubali: The Epic has been meticulously re-edited to merge both films into one seamless narrative.

This special edition promises not only restored visuals and sound but also selective alterations, new technical enhancements, and even previously unseen moments. It aims to present the grandeur of Rajamouli’s universe like never before — an immersive experience for both first-time viewers and longtime fans.

The original Baahubali film series changed the landscape of Indian cinema when it first released in 2015 and 2017.

The films not only redefined the scale of visual storytelling but also became global cultural landmarks, celebrated for their world-building, emotional depth, and timeless dialogues like “Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?”

With Baahubali: The Epic, S.S. Rajamouli invites audiences back to where it all began — an unforgettable world of loyalty, betrayal, and destiny. This Diwali season, fans can relive the legendary saga in its grandest form yet.

The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, across multiple premium formats including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ, making it one of the most extensive re-releases ever mounted for an Indian film.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.