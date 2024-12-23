US warplane shot down in Red Sea 'friendly fire' incident

An American fighter jet has been shot down over the Red Sea in an apparent “friendly fire” incident.

This has been confirmed by the US military

Both crew from the US Navy ejected safely, with one suffering minor injuries

Article continues after advertisement

The incident came after the US carried out a series of air strikes against a missile storage site and command facilities in the Yemeni capital Sanaa operated by Iran-backed Houthi militants.

US Central Command added it also hit multiple Houthi drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea.

In a statement, US Central Command confirmed a “friendly fire” incident over the Red Sea.