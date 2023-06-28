UN documents summary execution of 77 Ukrainian civilians

[Source: Aljazeera News]

A United Nations mission in Ukraine has expressed grave concern over the summary execution.

More than 70 Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces while also documenting other breaches of international law by both warring sides.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (released its findings gathered between the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbouring country in February last year to May of this year.

Article continues after advertisement

The UN agency also documented 864 cases of arbitrary detention by Russian troops, many of which also amounted to enforced disappearances.