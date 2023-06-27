Man shot dead in busy Sydney shopping area car park

[ SOURCE : BBC]

A man has died after being shot while sitting in a car in one of Sydney’s busiest shopping districts, police say.

The victim – aged in his 40s – was targeted in a car park at 08.30 local time on Tuesday, according to New South Wales Police. He died at the scene.

The man has not been identified by authorities, but Australian media reported he was suspected to be a figure in the illegal cocaine trade.

Local police and homicide squad detectives are investigating.

Three crime scenes have been created, and two cars including a Porsche have been linked to the shooting.

Bondi Junction is located roughly 2km (1.2 miles) from the popular tourist suburb of Bondi Beach.