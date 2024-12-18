Drug driver who killed 16-year-old jailed for 14 years

A drunk and drugged driver who ran three red lights before killing a teenage girl has been jailed. (Rachel Ward/AAP PHOTOS)

A high and drunk driver who sped through three red lights and killed a 16-year-old girl has been labelled “a grave danger to anyone” as he was jailed.

Gulet Mohammed Ahmed, 40, was handed a 14-year and nine-month maximum prison term on Wednesday surrounded by his victims and the loving parents of Katherine Antonia Osborne.

“Katherine was a caring and capable young woman,” County Court Judge Anne Hassan told Ahmed as she sentenced him.

“Her promising future has been extinguished by you and your abysmal behaviour.”

Ahmed was high on methylamphetamine and drunk when he got behind the wheel of a Volkswagen sedan on the morning of March 11, 2023.

About 11.40am he was seen speeding and dangerously driving through Melbourne’s Flemington, with one person reporting him to police.

Moments before the fatal crash, he drove through a red light at Curzon Street and crashed into another vehicle before reversing backwards and driving off from the scene.

He drove through a second red light at the corner of Elgin and Cardigan Streets in Carlton, without slowing down.

Then, at 11.53am, Ahmed ignored a third red light and crashed into the Osborne family’s Alfa Romeo at the corner of Elgin and Lygon Streets.

Katherine was in the back seat being driven by her parents, Michael and Alexandra, when Ahmed hit their car and pushed it into a pole.

After hitting the pole, the Alfa Romeo collided with two pedestrians, Travis Oliver and Jeffrey Broussard, who were crossing Elgin Street with their dog, leaving them both injured.

Ahmed’s reckless behaviour continued after the crash when he was pulled out of his car, started screaming and assaulted a man on the footpath.

He yelled “f*** the police bastards” and punched the man, who was trying to calm Ahmed down, before he was restrained until police arrived.

During his arrest, Ahmed acted erratically and refused to undergo a preliminary breath test, swearing at officers.

In June he pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing death, three charges of conduct endangering persons and drug possession.

Judge Hassan noted Ahmed could have stopped after his first collision and avoided the tragedy which unfolded.

“You were inarguably in no condition to drive and yet you did so,” she said.

“You could have stopped and perhaps what followed would have been avoided.

“You were completely out of control and were a grave danger to anyone.

“There was an inevitability … that you would cause havoc from the moment you got behind the wheel.”

She jailed him for a minimum of 10 years and nine months, with time served he may be eligible for release on parole in just over eight years.

Ahmed looked down as his prison term was handed to him, surrounded by his victims and members of the Osborne family in court.