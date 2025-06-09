Britain, under pressure on immigration

Source: Reuters

Britain called on Wednesday for reform of the European Convention on Human Rights, amid growing domestic criticism that it allows a foreign-based court to meddle in sensitive areas of policy such as immigration and deportation rulings.

The convention, which dates back more than 70 years and aims to protect human rights and political freedoms in Europe, must “evolve” to reflect changing political realities, justice minister Shabana Mahmood said.

