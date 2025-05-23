Brazil updates trade ban list after bird flu outbreak

[Source: Reuters]
The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry on Thursday updated the list of countries that have placed restrictions on chicken trade with the world’s largest exporter after it confirmed its first case of bird flu on a commercial farm.
The outbreak was identified in the city of Montenegro in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.
SUSPENSIONS OF TRADE IN ALL POULTRY FROM BRAZIL
China, the European Union, South Africa, Peru, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Pakistan – no change, in line with existing protocols
Mexico, South Korea, Chile, Canada, Uruguay, Malaysia, Argentina – no change to announced suspensions
Iraq, East Timor, the Philippines, Jordan – added to list on May 21
Colombia, according to a separate statement from the Colombian government on May 21
SUSPENSIONS TARGETING RIO GRANDE DO SUL STATE
United Kingdom, Bahrain, Cuba – no change to announced suspensions
Macedonia, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Tajikistan – added to list on May 21
Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan – moved on May 22 from countrywide suspension to a statewide ban
Saudi Arabia – moved on May 22 from suspension targeting Montenegro city to statewide suspension
Turkey – statewide ban communicated on May 22
SUSPENSIONS TARGETING MONTENEGRO CITY
Japan – no change to announced suspension
United Arab Emirates – added to list on May 22
