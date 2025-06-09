UniFiji signs landmark MOU with Tuvalu

[Photo: FILE]

The University of Fiji has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding with Tuvalu, marking it’s first-ever agreement with a sovereign nation.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says the partnership is a significant step forward, particularly as Tuvalu navigates escalating climate change challenges.

The MOU is described as “twofold,” focusing on educational strengthening while contributing to Tuvalu’s national planning and development.

Under the agreement, at least five Tuvaluan students will be admitted annually into key medical programs, including nursing, pre-med, and MBBS.

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Professor Shameem notes this will build a steady pipeline of qualified professionals to support Tuvalu’s long-term growth.

The collaboration also extends to research and policy development, allowing the university to assist the Tuvaluan government in addressing critical issues like climate resilience.

“So it’s a kind of two-fold thing – one is educating the students and then getting them qualified so that they can go back and work and help Tuvalu develop and be a leader.”

This milestone follows the university’s ongoing work with the Levuka Town Council.

Professor Shameem credits the success of that UNESCO-listed town project with paving the way for this international partnership.

The agreement has been widely welcomed in Tuvalu, drawing strong national support for the new relationship.