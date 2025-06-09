HBO Max launches in 12 new markets in Asia Pacific today

[Source: HBO MAX]

Warner Bros. Discovery has launched its premier global streaming service HBO Max today in new markets across Asia Pacific, including Bhutan, Fiji, Kiribati, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

HBO Max brings together beloved brands like HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, and the best of Hollywood movies, as well as can’t-miss programming from Discovery and TLC, all in one place.

New subscribers can stream Oscar®-winning movies, like One Battle After Another and Sinners, culture-defining HBO and Max Originals such as Euphoria, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and The Pitt, as well as upcoming premieres like the highly anticipated, House of the Dragon Season three premiering in June and Lanterns, premiering in August.

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Fan favorites, including Friends and The Big Bang Theory, real-life stories like Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, and family viewing from The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, We Bare Bears and Regular Show to Adventure Time, are available to stream.

New subscribers can now enjoy an elevated streaming experience on multiple devices with an easy to navigate interface, including seamless search, genre rails, brand hubs and personalization, allowing subscribers to create up to five unique profiles, each customizable with favorite characters as avatars, and to receive content picks based on their viewing habits.

Subscribers can also save their preferred content and pick up where they left off with Continue Watching or download to watch on the go. Families can also customize profiles for kids, curated with age-appropriate content and parental controls.

HBO Max is available for subscription at USD$4.99/month and USD$34.99/12 months in Fiji through www.hbomax.com as well as through various third-party providers.