Former government tender board secretary testifies in health tender trial

[Photo: FILE]

The former secretary of the Government Tender Board testified in the Suva High Court that no board papers were received for CTN 66/2011 and CTN 153/2011 in the health tender trial involving former senior government officials.

Abraham Wilson took the stand as the fourth prosecution witness in the trial involving former Health Minister Neil Sharma, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, and former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Wilson told the court that in 2011 he had signed off on tenders received for CTN 66 and CTN 153, which he then forwarded to the Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary.

He noted that all bidding documents received at the Fiji Procurement Office are stamped and initialed to maintain transparency and to ensure that no additional documents are inserted after dispatch to the relevant ministry.

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Wilson also stated that after a tender has been approved, he is responsible for notifying the successful bidder, the ministry, and the other bidders about the status of their submissions.

He informed the court that the Government Tender Board only waives a tender under Regulation 48 of the procurement rules, which applies exclusively to a sole supplier.

Defence lawyer Wylie Clarke asked whether Wilson had any knowledge of the CTN 66 bidding documents being missing. Wilson stated that he was not aware of this. He also said that not all tenders are returned to the Government Tender Board.

Defence counsel for the former Prime Minister and Attorney-General, Devanesh Sharma, asked Wilson to whom he addresses bids within the Ministry of Health. Wilson replied that they are always addressed to the Permanent Secretary and then directed to the appropriate department.

When asked by Sharma how a tender evaluation committee operates, Wilson explained that the committee evaluates tenders in stages, eliminating options until reaching the cost stage, where the most cost-effective tender is selected.

Wilson stated that he does not have control over who accesses the documents after they leave his office and that tender evaluation meetings take place at the Ministry of Health.

In this matter, Dr Neil Sharma faces four charges, including abuse of office and breach of trust, over allegations that he manipulated a tender to benefit Hospital Engineering & Consultancy Ltd, also known as Hospineer.

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office for allegedly approving a waiver without proper grounds. Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum faces two charges, including abuse of office and allegedly obstructing an investigation.

The trial will continue tomorrow.