Dreketi school dispute keeps students out of class

[Photo: FILE]

Fifteen students at Dreketi Primary School have been absent from classes for the past three days, as tensions escalate between parents and school management over alleged discriminatory treatment.

Concerned parent Shakila Bano claims Muslim students have been subjected to unfair treatment by school manager Jai Karan, raising concerns about student welfare, equal access to education, and the safety of the school environment.

She says the situation has created fear and uncertainty among students, directly affecting their ability to attend school.

Another parent, Nazmun Nisha, says they will continue to keep their children at home unless action is taken.

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“We don’t want this management here. If he remains, we will not send our children to school. It’s been three days now that our children have stayed home because of this situation.”

Interim secretary Mithlesh Kumar says the language allegedly used by the school manager is divisive and requires urgent intervention.

“The words used, particularly in Hindi, question the value of Muslims in the organisation. In simple terms, it suggests they have no contribution, which is deeply concerning.”

However, school manager Jai Karan has denied the allegations, describing them as false and misleading.

“These are lies against the management to gain community support. The claims are completely untrue.”

The Divisional Education Officer North is expected to visit the school next week to address the matter, as both sides remain at an impasse. The situation raises broader concerns about student welfare, inclusivity, and the need for a swift resolution to ensure children can safely return to the classroom.