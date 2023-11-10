Tuwai joins forces with Vinod Patel

[Source: Supplied]

Fijian sevens star and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, Jerry Tuwai has joined forces with Vinod Patel.

Tuwai is the new brand ambassador of the company.

Vinod Patel believes beyond being a national hero, Tuwai shares the same ethos, disciplines, and family values as the company, and this is fundamental to this deal.

Article continues after advertisement

A highlight of this new partnership is that the two parties will use their well-established brand identities to further Vinod Patel’s social charter, particularly in underserved areas in Fiji.

As brand ambassador, Tuwai will be part of corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives.

Vinod Patel Chief Executive, Rahul Amin says they are absolutely delighted to welcome Jerry to the Vinod Patel family.

He says Tuwai’s reputation and influence align perfectly with their company’s values and aspirations and believes this partnership will bring a fresh and dynamic perspective to our brand and foster deeper relationships with our customers.

Tuwai says he is truly honoured to be a part of the Vinod Patel family, adding he has always admired their commitment to quality and innovation.