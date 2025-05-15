Murray commits to Drua with new deal extension

Motikiai Murray.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua flanker Motikiai Murray has penned a deal extension with the franchise.

In a statement released by the club this afternoon, Murray, who is one of Fijian rugby’s leading lights, will stay on for another two years.

It adds that the decision continues a remarkable story for the talented flanker, who has come through the local Fijian pathways such as Schools rugby with Ratu Kadavulevu School, Fiji Under 20s, the Fijian Drua development programme and now as a key member of the Drua main squad.

The Lovoni Ovalau lad who is excited about his future with the club says he is grateful for the opportunity.

“I am deeply grateful and would like to thank the coaches for believing in me and my potential. I hope that I will make my family and this Club proud.”



[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua]

Murray started his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific career representing the Drua in the 2023 quarterfinal against the Crusaders.

He has made 12 appearances since, scoring two tries and impressing coaches and fans alike with his pace, power and work rate around the park.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson says he is a power athlete who really suits the way Drua wants to play, both in attack and defence.

“As a former Fiji Under-20 captain, he’s a player that has great leadership and hunger to not only develop his game but to drive the team for future success.”

In 2023, Murray was captain of the Fiji U20s team for the Junior World Rugby Championship, leading them to an impressive Top 10 finish in South Africa. He has made five appearances with the Fiji Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Drua will host the Western Force for the last time at home this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.35pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

