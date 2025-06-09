Nayacavou grateful for Coral Coast 7s opportunity

British Army 7s side during their training run at Albert Park in Suva over the weekend.

Years of commitment and sacrifices have now come to fruition for the British Army side, thanks to those who started the journey.

Former players like 2005 World Cup 7s winner Apolosi Satala and former England 7s rep, Isoa Damudamu, were there at the start.

Talks and plans of having a British Army 7s side to come and play in Fiji started when both Satala and Damudamu were playing for the team.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Scotland 7s rep, Joe Nayacavou, who played in 38 World Series events is the head coach of the British Army side that’ll feature at the McDonalds Coral Coast Fiji 7s which starts in Sigatoka on Thursday.

Nayacavou was part of the squad that won the 2016/17 London Sevens and played in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

He says British Army 7s may have played in many tournaments but there’s nothing like playing at the spiritual home of 7s.

‘Even though the game itself was invented in Scotland, we believe, everyone believes that Fiji is where you come and test the best’.

The players felt the Suva heat on the weekend and it’s something they’ll need to overcome in Sigatoka.

Nayacavou’s team will play Elia Canakaivata’s Drua in its first Coral Coast 7s game on Thursday at Lawaqa Park at 11:40am and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.