Leuta rejoins MFS7s for Coral Coast 7s

Matai Leuta

The McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s side has received a major boost for its 2026 Coral Coast 7s season with the return of powerful outside back Matai Leuta.

Leuta, who was part of the squad during the 2025 campaign, again links up with the team as they build toward another strong year on the global invitational sevens circuit.

Born and raised in the United States with family ties to Lau, his return is seen as both a homecoming and a valuable addition to the squad’s depth.

A veteran of the USA 7s program, Leuta brings years of international experience from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and major global tournaments.

His physical presence, game awareness and calm approach under pressure have long made him a key figure in any side he joins.

Head coach Mike Friday, who previously worked with Leuta during their time with USA Rugby, welcomed his return, noting the leadership and balance he brings on and off the field.

Friday sees Leuta as a steadying influence who can guide younger players while delivering the explosive moments the Select side is known for.

Leuta’s inclusion strengthens an already impressive MFS7s lineup, which continues to draw top sevens talent from around the world.

The Coral Coast 7s starts on the 15th to the 17th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

