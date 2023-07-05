Sau joins Stade Montois

[Source: Stade Montois]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Eroni Sau has returned to France signing for Pro D2 club Stade Montois.

The club released the news of his signing and arrival on its official website yesterday.

Sau joins the club on a one-year contract.

Article continues after advertisement

He will play alongside former Fiji 7s World Cup winning player Kaminieli Rasaku and Veresa Tuqovu.

The ‘Sledgehammer’ has completed his one-year tenure with the Drua, making his debut in the side’s historic win against the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka.