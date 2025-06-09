15th Annual Kula Awards Returns After Seven-Year Hiatus

[Source: Film Fiji - Diandra Ceqa]

The highly anticipated 15th Annual Kula Awards is set to make a celebrated return after a seven-year break. The awards will be in three categories the Film, Art & Dance competition.

The last Kula Awards was held seven years ago, making this year’s event a significant milestone for participating schools and students alike.

The return of the awards marks a renewed commitment to recognizing excellence and encouraging youth participation in the creative arts aspect of education.

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This year, over twenty-five schools will participate in the event, with students traveling from as far as Maritime areas to take part in the awards.

The event will provide students with an opportunity to showcase their abilities, build confidence, and connect with peers from across the country.

The 15th Annual Kula Awards promises an exciting program featuring award presentations, and special recognitions that highlight student excellence across multiple categories.