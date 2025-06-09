Media freedom under the spotlight

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Journalists must remain ethical, independent and courageous in an era increasingly shaped by misinformation, political division and rapid technological change.

This was the central message highlighted during the University of Fiji’s World Press Freedom Day event yesterday, which brought together students, academics and media professionals for a discussion on the challenges of reporting in times of conflict.

The event, organised by Journalism and Media Studies students and staff under the UniFiji Press Club, featured the screening of the 2024 film Civil War, followed by an open dialogue on the realities of modern journalism.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem said journalism continues to serve as a key pillar of accountability and public awareness, especially during periods of crisis and social unrest.

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She reflected on the role of journalists as witnesses in conflict situations, stressing the importance of ethical, accurate and responsible reporting in maintaining public trust.

Participants at the event discussed key issues, including media ethics, propaganda, censorship, journalist safety and the emotional toll experienced by reporters covering conflict and humanitarian crises.

Prominent Fijian journalist and Communications Fiji Limited News Director Vijay Narayan also contributed to the discussion, sharing industry experience and offering insights into the practical realities of journalism, as well as the importance of maintaining credibility and public trust in an evolving media landscape.

Students engaged actively in the session, raising questions on media neutrality, misinformation, press freedom and the responsibilities journalists carry when reporting on sensitive global issues.

The event formed part of the University’s continued commitment to promoting ethical journalism, critical thinking and meaningful public dialogue through its Journalism and Media Studies program.