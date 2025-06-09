Doge highlights Fiji’s forward progress post-tour

Mesake Doge

FIJI Water Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge says Fiji’s Northern Tour has proven that the national side is evolving into a more complete, smarter and physically hardened team—growth he believes comes from years of detailed work with the coaching group and the intensity of facing rugby’s toughest nations.

Doge, one of Fiji’s most experienced front-rowers, says the past “two to four years” have been crucial in sharpening not just his set-piece strengths but his mobility and impact around the park as he continues to adapt with age.

“We’ve been working closely with the coaches… trying to get better around the park, especially with age catching up. It’s been about my development, my input into the game—not just scrums, but tackling, carrying and contributing more in general play.”

The tighthead prop didn’t shy away from how brutal the matches against England and France were, but says that intensity is exactly what Fiji needs to gauge its global standing.

“It was really tough. It’s always tough going up against the Tier One nations. But I think we really improved as a team from previous November tours. Those games will always push you to your limits.”

He believes the team’s ability to compete for long stretches and respond to pressure reflects genuine progress—something the group has been building towards over multiple campaigns.

Meanwhile, the side arrived into the country yesterday after their final campaign of the year – the Northern Tour.

