Govind Park 90% done, eyes Super Rugby

The newly renovated Govind Park in Ba is 90 percent complete, and the Ba Town Council hopes the stadium will host Super Rugby matches, the IDC, and Skipper Cup games next year.

The second phase of the $8 million project includes infrastructure work such as building services, a new international-standard ground, irrigation, and civil works.

Western Builders is responsible for the ticket booth, fencing, footpaths, and electrical, fire, and mechanical installations.

Heritage Limited is constructing the new sports ground, irrigation systems, and embankment shaping.

Special Administrator Chair Moshim Khan says that Energy Fiji Limited completed its commissioning last month, and the ground irrigation system has been installed and tested.

He adds that the sports field grass, Bermuda TifTuf, known for its durability, drought resistance, and ability to withstand heavy use in rugby and football, was imported from Australia.



The facility will feature four changing rooms, a referees’ room, a media room, doping and medical rooms, TV and radio commentary booths, a coaches’ box, and dedicated camera platforms to meet international standards.

Permal Consultants is managing the project, working closely with contractors and stakeholders to deliver a top-quality playing surface at one of Fiji’s best sporting facilities.

The grand opening is expected within the next eight to ten weeks.

