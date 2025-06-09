Women step up in youth football coaching

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Grassroots football is getting a major boost this week as the OFC/Member Association Youth Coaching Course kicks off at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

The three-day course has brought together 13 coaches, including six women, marking a big step for female representation in the sport.

The aim is to build better coaches to grow better players from the ground up.

Run with support from the Oceania Football Confederation, the course dives into player development, coaching tactics, and community engagement.



It wraps up tomorrow, but the impact is just getting started.

