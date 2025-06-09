Will a South American team win the Club World Cup?

[Source: BBC Sport]

Flamengo boss Filipe Luis says a team from South America can win the Fifa Club World Cup after an impressive start to the tournament by clubs from Brazil and Argentina.

After Botafogo defeated Champions League winners Paris St-Germain 1-0, fellow Brazilian side Flamengo came from behind to beat Uefa Conference League winners Chelsea 3-1.

There are six teams from South America taking part in the new 32-team format – Palmeiras, Botafogo, Flamengo, and Fluminense from Brazil, while Boca Juniors and River Plate are representing Argentina.

All six are unbeaten after nine matches, with Palmeiras, Botafogo, Flamengo, and River Plate topping their respective groups.

No team from Brazil has won the Club World Cup since Corinthians beat Chelsea in the final of the 2012 edition.

Since then, all the winners have come from Europe.

Meanwhile, no team from Argentina has won the tournament since it was founded in 2000.

“First of all, I’m surprised South American teams are unbeaten, because I know the quality of European football,” said Flamengo boss Luis after masterminding a win over his former club Chelsea.

“Anybody can win. That’s football. It wouldn’t surprise me [if a South American team won it].”

