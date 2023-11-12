Arsenal win to move level with Man City, Spurs slip up at Wolves

[Source: Reuters]

Arsenal beat struggling Burnley 3-1 to move level on points with leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after Tottenham Hotspur slipped to a last-gasp loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United recovered from their midweek Champions League defeat with a 1-0 victory over Luton Town, Everton scored a late winner to triumph 3-2 at Crystal Palace and struggling Bournemouth upset depleted Newcastle United 2-0 in the late game.

Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko scored in Arsenal’s victory which lifted them above Spurs to second in the table, level on 29 points with Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Article continues after advertisement

Josh Brownhill had equalised for the visitors early in the second half but their joy was shortlived as Arsenal quickly retook the lead and secured the win to condemn Burnley to a sixth straight defeat.

Arsenal’s afternoon was slightly soured by substitute Fabio Vieira being shown a straight red card but manager Mikel Arteta, who blasted officials after the loss to Newcastle United a week earlier, gave the referees high marks.

A late turnaround from Wolves thwarted Tottenham’s chance of returning to the Premier League summit earlier on Saturday as Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina scored in stoppage time to secure the hosts’ 2-1 win.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil brought Sarabia on as a late substitute and the Spaniard scored the equaliser in the 91st minute and assisted the winner six minutes later.

The result left Spurs, who played with a makeshift back four due to injuries and suspensions, third in the standings while Wolves moved up to 11th.

A goal in the 59th minute from defender Victor Lindelof earned United a 1-0 win over Luton and secure a second successive league victory. Erik ten Hag’s side moved into provisional sixth place and have now picked up 12 points from their last five league matches.

Ten Hag, however, will serve a suspension when his team travel to Everton on Nov. 26 after picking up his third yellow card of the season.

Idrissa Gueye scored four minutes from time to earn Everton a breathless win at Selhurst Park. Sean Dyche’s side were twice pegged back after taking the lead but Gueye slid the ball in to seal Everton’s fourth away win in five matches in all competitions.

Vitalii Mykolenko and Abdoulaye Doucoure also scored for the Toffees who moved up to 14th.

Two second-half strikes by forward Dominic Solanke gave Bournemouth a deserved victory over Newcastle which lifted the Cherries to 17th place in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone. Newcastle are seventh.