Fierce competition in House Bowls competition

The Kontiki Finance-sponsored Business House Bowls Competition is reaching its climax, as 16 formidable teams gear up for an intense final showdown.

After six weeks of fierce competition, the stage is set for a nail-biting finish, and the anticipation is high among both players and spectators alike.

The competition, a celebrated fixture in the sporting calendar, has always been a platform for fostering camaraderie and showcasing the skill and precision of lawn bowlers.

Tournament Official Kaushik Maharaj says this year is no exception, as teams from various businesses have engaged in spirited battles on the pristine greens of the Lautoka Bowling Club.

“We have seen that experienced bowlers are playing into the second tier while the new bowlers are creating huge upsets.”

As the teams prepare for the grand finale, the stakes have never been higher as a total prize money of $1,500 awaits the triumphant team.

The finals will be held next weekend.