England's Willey took retirement decision with 'deep regret'

[Source: Reuters]

England’s David Willey took the decision to quit international cricket with “deep regret”, the seamer said after his team’s consolation victory over Pakistan at the World Cup.

Willey, the only member of the England ODI squad not offered a central contract last month, announced his retirement in the middle of England’s dismal run of form in India.

Their title defence long over, England finished their campaign with a comprehensive victory and the 33-year-old Willey took the player-of-the-match award in his international swansong for his bowling figures of 3-56.

Article continues after advertisement

Willey finished the tournament with 11 wickets from six matches. Among his teammates, only Adil Rashid claimed more — 15 from nine games.

Holders England suffered six defeats in their first seven matches to crash out of the semi-final race, prompting demands for a complete overhaul of their ODI squad.

Willey said he would have loved to be part of England’s title defence at the T20 World Cup in the West Indies next year.