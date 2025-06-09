Wood and paint prices spike

[File Photo]

The cost of building materials in Fiji increased by 0.9 percent in the June quarter of 2025, according to the latest data from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

The All Items Building Material Price Index (BMPI) reached 141.0 for the quarter, signaling a steady rise compared to the previous March quarter.

The biggest price jump came in wood and related materials, which rose 3.1 percent.

Article continues after advertisement

This was driven by higher costs for treated pine boards used in framing and lining.

Paint and glass prices went up by 0.7 percent, with increases seen in metal primers, finishing coats, varnish, and adhesives.

Cement and related materials recorded a 0.6 percent rise, mainly due to higher prices for sand and concrete blocks.

Other areas with smaller increases include door and window frames, which climbed 0.3 percent, and plumbing ware, which rose by 0.2 percent.

On the other hand, prices fell in electrical products by 0.5 percent, with lower costs for switches and power points.

Iron and steel products dropped 0.9 percent, affected by lower prices for roofing materials, aluminium sisalation, mild steel, fencing, and aluminium frames.

Floor and wall tiles remained stable with price changes balancing out during the quarter.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.