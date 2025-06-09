Water, mining, transport jobs score pay hikes

[File Photo]

The 2021 Annual Paid Employment Survey showed that even as employment fell, wages rose in key industries.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, water supply, sewerage, waste management led with a 59.7 percent increase in average salary to $45,050.

Transport and storage rose by 41.7 percent to $36,304 and accommodation and food services jumped 37.1 percent to $34,122.

Article continues after advertisement

Mining and quarrying increased by 20.6 percent to $57,338 while manufacturing rose 29.2 percent.

Wage earners in financial and insurance, information and communication and construction saw salary declines.

Among occupational groups, skilled agricultural and fishery workers recorded a 57.5 percent salary increase to $19,726, while elementary occupations rose by 28.5 percent.

The data, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics indicates wage growth in certain sectors despite a challenging employment environment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.