Union defends workers’ right to strike

The Construction Energy & Timber Workers Union has defended workers’ right to strike, describing it as a fundamental democratic and international labour right, while rejecting claims made by the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation regarding proposed changes to the Employment Relations Act.

The Union confirmed it currently holds a mandate to strike against Energy Fiji Limited, but said such action remains a “last resort” after all other negotiation avenues have been exhausted.

CETWU accused the FCEF of misleading the public by suggesting that the proposed Employment Relations Amendment would make it easier for unions to strike.

On the contrary, the Union argued that the amendment would make strike action more difficult by expanding the jurisdiction of the Employment Relations Tribunal.

Under current law, the Tribunal cannot adjudicate disputes over collective agreements or new employment conditions that go beyond minimum legal standards. The proposed amendment would empower the Tribunal to decide on “disputes of interest”, disagreements about the creation of new terms and conditions of employment.

While acknowledging that the amendment could help minimize industrial unrest, the Union emphasized that the right to strike remains protected under International Labour Organization conventions ratified by Fiji and must be respected as a cornerstone of democracy.

CETWU concluded by describing FCEF’s comments as “ill-conceived and misleading,” urging stakeholders to focus on constructive dialogue and respect for workers’ legal and democratic rights.

