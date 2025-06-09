Two alleged drowning cases reported in eastern division

[Photo: FILE]
Two alleged drowning cases were recorded yesterday in the Eastern Division.
The first report was received at the Korovou Police Station involving a 16-year-old student from Wailevu Village who went missing while swimming in the Wainibuka River.
Search efforts were immediately initiated but proved unsuccessful and will continue today.
In a separate incident, the body of a 25-year-old man from Nasirotu Village was recovered from the Waidina River yesterday afternoon.
Vunidawa Police are gathering further information regarding the circumstances that led to his death. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Investigations into both cases are ongoing.
