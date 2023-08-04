TSLS to fund more than one repeat unit

Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service

As of this month, the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service will fund more than one repeat unit in a year.

However, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says students will have to provide valid reasons and evidence for their poor performance.

Radrodro confirmed this during the key stakeholder awareness workshop in Suva this morning.

He says previously, students were funded for one repeat unit per year without being asked for reasons for failure.

“Going forward, a student needs to apply with evidence resulting in the failure, such as Act of God situations and reasons endorsed by the university. TSLS can fund more than one unit, but based on substantiated and valid reasons.”

TSLS Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal confirms that a few applications have been received and assessments will be done next week.

Meanwhile, tertiary training providers are being urged to strictly monitor the academic progress of students.