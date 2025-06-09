Trio released on bail over fatal forklift incident

[Photo: FILE]

Three people charged in relation to the death of a six-year-old boy following a forklift incident in Suva two years ago have been released on bail under strict conditions by the Suva Magistrates Court.

The accused Savenaca Damuni, along with Vinay Prakash Chandra and Sushila Devi, who are directors of Raviravi Investment Timber and Hardware Limited appeared in court today after the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions sanctioned charges against them.

Damuni faces one count of manslaughter arising from an alleged breach of duty.

It is alleged that he failed to take necessary precautions by allowing his six-year-old son to stand on the blade of a forklift whilst it was in operation and as a result the child fell over and came under the forklift which caused his death.

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It is also alleged that the Vinay Prakash Chandra and Sushila Devi, directors of Raviravi Investment Timber & Hardware Limited permitted their employee Damuni to operate a forklift despite knowing that he did not hold a valid driver’s license to operate an industrial truck and such a negligence contributed to the death of the child.

The alleged incident happened on 2 May 2023 at the timber yard in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court and will be called on 8 May.