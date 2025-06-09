Rabuka to open Macuata provincial meeting

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to officially open the Macuata Provincial Council meeting today in Nabouono Village, Udu.

The village is one of Vanua Levu’s most remote communities.

Over 40 delegates representing 105 villages from across Macuata’s 12 districts have gathered for the two-day meeting, which brings together chiefs, youth, and women leaders.

Rabuka will be joined by cabinet ministers and senior officials, with a talanoa session planned before his return to Suva.

This is the first time Nabouono has hosted such a high-level provincial event.

