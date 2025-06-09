Public submissions open on rights of disabled children

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on families, communities and organisations to help shape a national baseline study on the rights of children with disabilities.

Director Loukinikini Lewaravu says the study aims to assess how well Fiji is protecting and promoting these rights, and public submissions are now open for anyone who wishes to share their experience.

Lewaravu says submissions can be written, recorded or even drawn.

She says the Commission wants to hear from families who may not be able to attend consultations in person.

“In the near future, we will also be signing a memorandum of understanding and sharing data and information. So that will be something that we will move to next. And not only we have engaged Frank Hilton organization, but we have also engaged Fiji’s disabled people’s federation. So they too are our second partner in helping the commission to gather the necessary data and information.”

Frank Hilton Organisation Chief Executive Sureni Perera says many children still struggle to access education and health services due to barriers in their communities.

Perera says the goal is not to blame, but to work together toward solutions that truly reach every child, not only those already within the system.

Both the Commission and the Organisation say contributions from the public will help identify gaps and guide future national policies.

